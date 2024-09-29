Safety at the Tulsa State Fair is not just about law enforcement

TULSA, Okla — We hear your concerns about safety at the Tulsa State Fair so 2 News headed to the fair to reveal why keeping you safe is not just about law enforcement.

But it does start there.

Tulsa police handle security outside the fairgrounds, such as parking lots.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department handles security inside. This year, it has added measures you will and won't see to beef up security.

Capt. Mike Moore with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office called the first weekend "a pretty good start to the fair."

After working the fair for 17 years, he's seen many incidents, but over the first weekend, he mainly saw minor fights among teens that led to some arrests.

However, there were two more serious incidents.

"We’ve had one arrest for a stabbing which we quickly apprehended the suspect – the victim is gonna be okay- that was two adults," Moore said. "We’ve had one juvenile arrest for gun possession which through proactive police work we were able to interdict before it became an issue."

Moore showed 2 News the sheriff's department's camera control room in its fairgrounds command center.

Cameras allow deputies to see all over the fairgrounds in real time. They are also using facial recognition technology to help detect and deter crime.

At the Tulsa State Fair, safety isn't just about law enforcement. It's also about inspecting rides and food vendors.

Susan McBrien makes funnel cakes at the fair. This is her 43rd year as a vendor. She's proud her inspection shows no food safety violations.

"We keep things refrigerated, our mix is refrigerated until it’s time to pour a cake," McBrien said. “Individuals that are serving at the window that are taking the money – because the money’s the dirtiest thing in here – they don’t touch any food or prepare any food unless they’ve gone and washed their hands and put gloves on."

If you plan a trip to the fair, Capt. Mike Moore has these tips to help ensure your safety:



Don't carry big, loosely closing handbags, instead, opt for a small cross-body purse or fanny-pack like Amanda Higbee did.

KJRH

Do put your keys, phone and wallet in your front pants pocket instead of the back ones so you have easy access, but pickpockets don't.

Don't leave valuables in your car.

Do contact deputies immediately if you have or see problems.

