RULES SET: City council approves rules for Zink Lake usage

TULSA, Okla. — Labor Day weekend, and the opening of Zink Lake are fast approaching.

Wednesday night, the Tulsa city council took an important step to reach that finish line. They approved rules and regulations for Zink Lake’s use.

The rules proposed for the lake are linked here.

Jack Seawright told 2 News he’s lived in Tulsa for 70 of his 72 years on Earth. He’s almost always had his eyes set on the river. He even participated in the first ever raft race.

“I’d like to do the next one,” Seawright said, “I’m getting in shape for it, but yeah, I did the first one and second one, it was a big party.”

Seawright is excited for the lake’s opening, but he’s concerned about the safety.

“The water will be clean, unless [there's] heavy rains and runoffs. At that time, I would suggest shut ‘er down for a week and let it wash all out from the drains,” Seawright said.

It’s almost like Seawright wrote the rules. The rules allow the River Parks Authority to set hours and close the lake for safety reasons. Additonally, motor boats must be electric. On top of all that, lakegoers may not jump into the water from nearby structures.

“I would fish it. I would have no problem, wading and fishing, but when they turn the water on, it becomes dangerous,” Seawright said.

The city council gave that safety the seal of approval.

Zink Lake will be opening with much fanfare and festivities, Labor Day weekend.

