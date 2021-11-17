Route 66 Marathon: Schedule, maps, road closures

TULSA, Okla. — The Route 66 Marathon is back in person in 2021 after holding the race virtually last year.

Participants in the race will want to see the following schedule, and people who aren't in the race are going to want to see the expected road closures.

Route 66 Marathon Schedule

Activities kick off Friday with the 2021 Health and Fitness Expo at the OSU-Tulsa campus's Parking Lot A.

Participants will pick up their race packets at the event. Packet pickup and registration can't be done on the day of the race.

The expo runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It's a free event to the public with the opportunity to check out running gear and race previews.

Saturday's events begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K race.

The Fun Run, a one-mile event fit for families, starts at 9 a.m.

The Mascot Dash starts at 9:30 a.m. with mascots making their way down city streets,

meeting and greeting kids at the finish line.

The main event of the weekend starts Sunday at 8 a.m. with the Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay.

The marathon will explore 26.2 miles including historic Tulsa streets and landmarks.

Road Closures

Closed Thursday 11/18 at 6 a.m. through Monday 11/22 at 5 a.m.

Boston Avenue between Cameron and Reconciliation Way

Cameron between Boston and MLK Blvd.

Reconciliation Way between Boston and MLK Blvd.

Closed Friday 11/19 at 9 a.m. through Sunday 11/21 at 8 p.m.

MLK Blvd. between I-244 and Archer Street

Cameron between Boston and Main

