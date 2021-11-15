Tulsa Traffic: Latest road projects, construction to watch for

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area roads and bridges can cause drivers headaches while under construction.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has several projects underway that local drivers should look out for.

>> See 2 News Oklahoma's LIVE traffic map here

>> Get traffic and weather alerts sent to your phone with the free 2 News Oklahoma app

Here are the latest road projects and construction to know about in the Tulsa area:

US-169 narrows to one lane at E. 21st St. Monday; expect delays or use alternate route:

Southbound US-169 will be narrowed to one lane at E. 21st St. through 9 p.m. Monday for surface repair. Drivers can expect congestion and lengthy delays and should consider using an alternate route, such as US-75, I-44 or SH-364/Creek Turnpike (toll road).

US-169 ramp to I-244 narrows to one lane Tuesday, Wednesday:

Northbound US-169 off-ramp to westbound I-244 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for surface repairs.

US-412 narrows at 209th W. Ave., Sand Springs, Tuesday:

Eastbound US-412 will be narrowed to one lane at 209th W. Ave. in Sand Springs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for surface repairs.

SH-11 narrows near Memorial Dr. Tuesday:

Eastbound and westbound SH-11 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Memorial Dr. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for ongoing lighting and signage work.

SH-11 narrows near New Haven Ave. Tuesday:

Eastbound SH-11 shoulder will be closed at N. New Haven Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for ongoing lighting and signage work.

SH-11 narrows near Yale Ave. Tuesday:

Westbound SH-11 shoulder will be closed at N. Yale Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for ongoing lighting and signage work.

US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expwy ramp at Harvard Ave. closes daily through Nov. 19:

The westbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expwy off-ramp to Harvard Ave. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 19, for a City of Tulsa utility project.

11th St. closed at US-75 (east leg IDL) through late November

11th St. is closed at US-75 (east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) through Nov. 24 as part of ongoing US-75 rehabilitation. Drivers must use an alternate route.

Southbound US-75 (east leg IDL) closed through spring 2022

Southbound US-75 (east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed between Archer St. and US-64/SH-51 through spring 2022 for a resurfacing project. Various ramp closures that could impact traffic include:

Westbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Eastbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Southbound US-75 to eastbound I-244/US-412

Southbound US-75 to eastbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expressway

Southbound US-75 to westbound SH-51/US-64

8th St. on ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 and eastbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway

7th St. off ramp from southbound US-75

1st St. off ramp from southbound US-75

Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL. Traffic switches are expected later in the project to close northbound US-75. The entire project is expected to complete in early 2023, weather permitting.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority projects below are weather permitting:

I-44/Turner Turnpike narrowed near Sapulpa through 2021

I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between SH-364/Creek Turnpike (mm 218) near Sapulpa and 49th W. Ave. (mm 222A) in Tulsa through 2021 for ongoing reconstruction and widening.

US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 49th W. Ave.; expect delays

Drivers should be alert to traffic shifts, shoulder closures and reduced speeds on east and westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 between 49th W. Ave. and 65th W. Ave. through summer 2022 as part of the Gilcrease Expressway project.

Ongoing Highway Construction Projects:

Southbound US-75 (east leg IDL) closed through spring 2022

Southbound US-75 (east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed between Archer St. and US-64/SH-51 through spring 2022 for a resurfacing project. Various ramp closures that could impact traffic include:

Westbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Eastbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Southbound US-75 to eastbound I-244/US-412

Southbound US-75 to eastbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expressway

Southbound US-75 to westbound SH-51/US-64

8th St. on ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 and eastbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway

7th St. off ramp from southbound US-75

1st St. off ramp from southbound US-75

Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL. Traffic switches are expected later in the project to close northbound US-75. The entire project is expected to complete in early 2023, weather permitting.

I-44/US-75 interchange; Union Ave. closed over I-44 through early 2022

As part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Ave., and to improve the I-44/US-75 interchange, significant delays can be expected especially during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in these corridors. The project is scheduled for overall completion in early 2023.

Union Ave. is closed over I-44 through early 2022. Union Ave. traffic will detour to 33rd W. Ave. for access across the interstate during this closure. Expect delays on this detour route and be alert to slower or stopped traffic.

Drivers on southbound US-75 should be alert to traffic merging from the westbound I-44 on-ramp.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 (mm 224B) and the southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 are closed through early 2022. Consider an alternate route, such as I-244.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Dr. (located just west of Union Ave.) is closed until early 2023. Use the on-ramp at 33rd W. Ave. for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Dr. during this time.

Skelly Dr. is closed between Union Ave. and Olympia Ave. until further notice.

The intersection of W. Skelly Dr. and S. Union Ave. is closed until further notice.

Lanes closed at I-44/I-244 junction (western split) through fall 2021

Drivers can expect various lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-44 between 49th W. Ave. and the western I-44/I-244 split, and also on westbound I-244 at the I-44 split through fall 2021 as part of an ongoing sign and lighting project.

SH-66 narrows in Sapulpa area through fall 2021

Drivers can expect various lane closures and traffic shifts on east and westbound SH-66 (runs north/south in this area) in Creek County between the I-44/Turner Turnpike junction and the SH-364/Creek Turnpike junction through fall 2021 as part of a resurfacing project.

US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 81st. W. Ave. through January

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 between 49th W. Ave and 81st W. Ave. through January as part of an ongoing sign and lighting project.

The left lane of westbound US-412 is closed from 41st W. Ave off ramp to the 81st W. Ave. on ramp through January.

The left lane of eastbound US-412 is closed from the 81st W. Ave off ramp to 41st W. Ave through January.

US-75 ramps closed, US-75 narrowed to one lane at Apache St. through February

Drivers can expect the following ramp and lane closures on US-75 at Apache St. through February as part of a bridge rehabilitation project:

The north and southbound US-75 on-ramps from Apache St. are closed; and

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Apache St.

Reduced speeds on SH-20 near Collinsville through summer 2022

Drivers should be alert to the construction zone and reduced speeds along eastbound and westbound SH-20 from the US-75 junction to Collinsville through summer 2022 as part of the ongoing SH-20 widening project.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --