Williams Route 66 Marathon announces COVID-19 safety plan for November race

TULSA, Okla. — Williams Route 66 Marathon organizers announced on Monday that they have a COVID-19 safety plan in place and are preparing for an in-person race in Tulsa in November.

Williams Route 66 Marathon Executive Director Destiny Green said this about having the plan ready ahead of the event:

We are not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate in this year’s race at this time. Because we are implementing a number of other specific COVID-related protocols in keeping with guidance from medical professionals, the CDC, and highly respected white papers on COVID safety for endurance sports."

Race organizers said safety protocols include social distancing wherever possible, an outdoor Health Expo and packet pick up, and mandatory masking while on official race transportation.

“The entire Williams Route 66 Marathon team is dedicated to keeping everyone as safe as possible while we host a premier running event that highlights Tulsa,” Green said.

Green also said race organizers would continue to monitor COVID challenges along with local, state, and federal mandates, and would adapt the safety plan if conditions changed in order to maintain a safe environment for race weekend.

“Our discussions around COVID safety planning started more than a year ago, and we will continue to assess and adapt until the last runner crosses the finish line on race weekend,” Janelle Whitt, D.O., Williams Route 66 Medical Director, said.

Whitt acknowledged that Tulsa remains a community with high transmission rates at this time, but emphasized that the event is ready to welcome back runners.

