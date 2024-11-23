Ronald McDonald House seeking more guest chef volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — The Ronald McDonald House staff said they need more guest chef volunteers to help make meals for families of children in the hospital. Staff said they're asking anyone with a volunteer food handler's license to help make dinner for the 21 families staying there.

Judy Feary and her daughter have been making meals at Ronald McDonald's House for more than ten years.

Feary makes dinner for families of hospitalized children who live more than 10 miles from where they get treatment. Friday's menu included chicken bake, roasted broccoli, and rolls. Feary said she does whatever she can to help those in need.

The Ronald McDonald House opened its first location in 1974, allowing families with hospitalized children to stay while their children received care."Well, it's a good feeling; we both believe in service to others, so that's what we're doing," said Feary.

Staff said volunteers making meals can help families save up to $1500 a week. They said during the holidays, they see an increase in the number of meals they need. Feary said even one more person could be a weight lifted.

"Having more help means it's consistent. They don't have to use their time to go out and find people when they can just have someone on tap to do it," Feary.

Scarlet Henley with the Ronald McDonald House said if dinner time doesn't work in your schedule. You could bake a meal so they can refrigerate it for later. Henley said she loves to see anyone lending a hand.

KJRH

"We've met so many great people in our community that have come in, and to hear their stories on why they're choosing to volunteer is amazing," said Henley.

Feary said anyone can help, one volunteer at a time.

"It's one way to help them financially and to take some of the stress off of them," said Feary.

If you want to be a volunteer, click here rmhctulsa.Org.

