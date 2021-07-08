Rocklahoma seeks volunteers

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting volunteer applications for this year's Rocklahoma.

Green Country is ready to rock for the prominent three-day music festival this Labor Day weekend. The event is set to bring thousands of music fans to the Pryor area.

READ MORE: Rocklahoma 2021 lineup revealed, opening Labor Day weekend

Volunteer positions include greeting, armband distributing, assisting with check-in, overseeing the VIP and sponsor tents and more.

In exchange for working a shift at Rocklahoma, each volunteer will receive a general admission wristband for the day worked, a t-shirt and a parking pass. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one, two or all three days.

This year’s amazing festival will be headlined by Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, and over 50 other bands including Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax and Falling in Reverse.

To apply, please fill out the volunteer application linked to the Chamber’s website.

For questions or more information about volunteering, please contact the Pryor Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-825-0157.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --