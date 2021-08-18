Rock Fire Department hosting community fundraiser featuring craft show, food, entertainment

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — An Osage County volunteer fire department is putting on a fundraising event Saturday with a little something for everyone.
Crafts, a silent auction, food and entertainment are all a part of the Rock Community Roundup and Chuck Wagon Feed benefiting the Rock Fire Department located 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Highway 97.
The craft show and yard sale kick the day off at 10 a.m.
Admission is free and meal tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.
