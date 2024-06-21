ROAD FEST: Expo Square hosts Route 66 Road Fest

TULSA, Okla — Route 66, the highway that merged the nation together and put Oklahoma on the map, is being celebrated right in the heart of Tulsa, Expo Square.

I spoke with Wade Bray, event curator, about why this event hit so close to home.

"It's always been a part of our state, especially been a part of Tulsa, you know, runs right through the middle of 11th street, is the route. It's always been a part of who we are. So, you know I love the fact that were able to celebrate this because it's not only our history but it's our present too," said Bray.

This event highlights the scenic route along with decades of cars starting all the way back to 1914 with an interactive journey through time. But it's not all just about cars, vintage R.V. are rolling in too. Neta Winston, along with her R.V. community, set up their trailers going back to 1949.

"This is such an educational and good event for Oklahoma, for Tulsa, just for everybody to learn about the history of the route," Winston said

You don't have to be old enough to drive to enjoy this festival. There is a kid's zone where brothers Roman and Perry DeBoer have to be the first to try out.

"When you're doing the bikes, you can also compete with your friends too," said Perry.

"Yeah, when you're doing the mini golf, you get to learn a lot about a lot of landmarks in Tulsa, and I thought that was really special," said Roman.

There will also be more than 100 vendors, a car show and activities that will "Start your engine."

