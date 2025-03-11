Ribbon cut on new health clinic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Local leaders cut the ribbon on a new health clinic in north Tulsa on March 11.

2 News Oklahoma listened to longtime north Tulsans about fighting the historic lack of access to mental health care.

“We have had a presence in the community since 1921, but we're late to be here,” is what Adam Andreassen, the CEO of Family and Children’s Services, said to a crowd gathered in north Tulsa on Tuesday.

“In north Tulsa, 55.6% of individuals express difficulty getting into mental healthcare services,” he also said. “The national average is about 35%, and that's too much.”

The hope is for a new comprehensive clinic to help fill that gap.

“It would be at least 15, 20 minutes” to access services without this clinic, said Theresa Williams, its director.

“You think of also the bus system, and so clients will have to navigate the bus system, which can also be an extreme barrier for individuals that are trying to access services like this,” she told 2 News.

This lack of mental health care access in north Tulsa stretches back decades.

When asked what the landscape looked like 20 years ago in this part of town, Lana Turner-Addison replied, “The landscape was almost not in existence.”

She has called north Tulsa home for over 50 years. While she told us there’s definitely more progress to be made, the president of the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative said she was happy about the changes she has seen.

“This facility, I'm hopeful, will wrap their hands around the people,” Turner-Addison told 2 News. “And the confidentiality just is there and let 'em know how they can access resources.”

Williams is also from north Tulsa, born and raised.

When asked if things have improved over the past two decades, she responded, “Oh, yes. Tremendously. I love what I see in Tulsa. I see that there are other services, other providers that also see the need.”

This new clinic near Apache and MLK seeks a personalized and holistic approach to tackle mental and physical health.

While Morton Comprehensive Health Services will handle on-site primary care, FCS will provide behavioral health support through licensed professionals.

They still need to furnish the place and sort out some accreditation, so they won’t be opening their doors to clients until sometime in April.

“As the ribbon is cut today,” Rev. Dr. Ray A. Owens asked in a prayer that the clinic “symbolize not only the opening of a new facility, but the beginning of a renewed hope and support for our community.”

