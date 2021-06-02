Rev. Jesse Jackson joins protest for reparations at City Hall

TULSA, Okla. — Rev. Jesse Jackson participated in a protest Wednesday evening calling for reparations outside City Hall in Tulsa.
After the protest, Jackson attended the Tulsa City Council meeting to discuss a resolution for the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said the resolution is about acknowledgment of the massacre and truth-telling.
Part of the resolution includes an apology from the city and a community-led process to look at reconciliation efforts. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said it’s also a way for them to say, “how can we help?”
The council has not gotten to the resolution vote yet.
2 News will have the latest update, including reaction to the resolution, tonight at 10.
