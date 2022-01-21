Retail chain holds hiring event

TULSA, Okla. — Many businesses across the country are searching for people to fill open positions and it's no different here in Oklahoma. One retailer with 20 locations in Oklahoma held a hiring event Friday.

The Hibdon locations across the Tulsa area are like many businesses right now. They need more employees to keep up with the demand. Hibdon stores in Oklahoma are operated by Bridgestone Retail Operations. The company said they are seeing an increased demand for automotive services as more people are back on the roads and as prices are increasing for new and used cars.

People need their cars repaired rather than buying a new one. Because of that, locations like this one say they need more technicians. Memorial location manager Matt Buckley said experience isn't necessary to be considered.

“We’re looking for everything from technicians to people who have no experience. We’re willing to train as long as they have a good attitude and are willing to show up for work,” said Buckley.

The stores say they also need people for retail sales and in-store management positions. The hiring event is Friday and Saturday 9 to 5. You can walk into any location or go online to apply.

For more information or to apply click here, Hibdon Tires.

