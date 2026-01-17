RESISTANCE CARAVAN: Community members gather to spread awareness on major issues

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Indivisible Tulsa County (ITC) held a resistance caravan that would allow people to protest issues they are concerned about.

The group met at Haikey Park in Broken Arrow and drove around the area for about an hour.

“Indivisible Tulsa County and a lot of other concerned citizens are worried about the pillars of democracy right now," said ITC Social Media Manager Kat Thompson. "Things like independent courts and guaranteed elections, fair elections.”

Most of the participants 2 News spoke with said they just want everyone to feel safe.

“Everything we are bombarded with is constantly woman killed by ICE, family abducted, family separated, queer individuals being attacked, people of color being attacked," said Jay Newfield. "Honestly, the world just kind of feels like a mess right now, and I feel like it's our job to do what we can to clean it up.”

Gabriella Buchanan agreed.

“I'm not going to live like this forever, and I have to do something about it," she said.

Veterans Anthony Branscum and Skyler Roverts said they just want everyone to be treated with the respect they deserve.

“We all bleed the same, I’ve seen it," said Branscum.

“I did my six years in the international guard, there's gays, blacks, everyone is in the in the military, and they're trying to make it into a white America," said Roverts. "This is not a white America. We are a nation of immigrants. And it just, it boils my blood knowing that there's so much evil right now, and we're just in a dark time.”

At the end of the day, Roverts said one thing is the most important:

"We don't need hate, we need peace and love," he said. "Freedom for all, equality for all."

Some of the participants said they've been standing up for what they believe is right for years.

“I have been protesting the injustices since 1963 when I was arrested twice in Tulsa, Oklahoma for trying to integrate the restaurants," said Barbara Craig.

David Hays said he first protested at the Capitol after seeing an uprising against LGBTQ+ rights.

“This is not what we voted for," he said. "We voted for following the rules and the laws. We have a group of people terrorizing people in our communities. They are domestic terrorists. Ice is domestic terrorism.”

"I want to see people wake up and see what's going on, and that we do have a voice and that we can stop what's happening," he continued. "If you don't use your voice, then shame on you."

