Residential Care Center opening pushed to Spring 2025

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News was told the Residential Care Center off Mohawk Park Dr. and E. 39th St. would open by late 2024. The facility is meant to provide Tulsa's homeless population with a place to stay, regardless of criminal history, drug abuse issues, or having a pet. However, it still has yet to open.

Brian Phipps said he is one of the many people who would benefit from the new facility. Phipps said he has been on the streets for six months and understands the demand for help.

"People out here struggle every day, food; I mean, they got to fight the weather," said Phipps.

2 News was at the meeting when the city cleared the final hurdle to help the homeless avoid fighting the weather.

As a low-barrier shelter, it would provide medical services, individual apartments, and 24-hour staff and security. However, Phipps isn't happy that those promises are being pushed back.

"I mean, it's lifting the rug up, kicking us under the rug, and putting us back," said Phipps.

To get answers for people like Phipps, 2 News contacted the city through email. Communications Director Michelle Brooks responded.

"A sewer line replacement will take place soon. We anticipate the opening of the facility will be sometime this spring,” said Brooks.

Phipps said he couldn't wait for the facility to open.

"It be the world to everybody, permanent housing, giving them their own place," said Phipps.

Going forward, the city will refer to the facility as a residential care center because of the services it will provide.

