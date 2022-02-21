'Reservation Dogs' looks to cast extras for upcoming season

TULSA, Okla. — Do you want to be in the next season of Reservation Dogs?

The FX on Hulu comedy series is about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

They're holding a casting call for several local roles, all speaking roles, in the first two episodes of the second season. The production is looking to cast a teenager, two men, a store clerk, and two women to play Auntie Cece and Auntie Dede.

Filming will primarily be in the Okmulgee area, as well as Tulsa.

Anyone selected must be vaccinated for COVID-19, but the production will make accommodations for those who cannot be vaccinated for a disability or religious beliefs.

Strict health safety procedures, also following union guidelines, will be followed and required on set.

For more information about this casting call, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --