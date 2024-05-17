Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shots fired near Rooster Days festival in Broken Arrow

Police,Lights
Posted at 9:15 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 23:32:23-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police responded to hearing shots fired near the Rooster Days festival Thursday evening.

Police said a fight took place between a group of juveniles.

During the fight one person fired a handgun multiple times in the air.

One person is detained and the gun recovered.

Rooster Days is still open and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Police said there are no injuries.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7