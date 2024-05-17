Shots fired near Rooster Days festival in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police responded to hearing shots fired near the Rooster Days festival Thursday evening.

Police said a fight took place between a group of juveniles.

During the fight one person fired a handgun multiple times in the air.

One person is detained and the gun recovered.

Rooster Days is still open and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Police said there are no injuries.

