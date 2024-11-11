REI set to open in Tulsa on Nov. 17

TULSA, Okla. — A store that's fought for its presence in Tulsa for eight years will finally open on Nov. 15.

REI is a sporting and outdoors shop that will sit at 6936 S. Elwood Ave. just across from the Tulsa Hills shopping center.

REI first sought to buy a portion of the land at Helmerich Park at 73rd and Riverside.

A long legal battle ensued, eventually making it to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Eventually, REI settled on the new location down the street.

REI will be having a three-day party to celebrate the store's opening. From Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m. there will be an outdoor social with brands, giveaways, music, and community partners.

Tulsa's River Parks Authority will be selling commemorative mugs that will support their organization.

Outdoor brands include Altra (Sat & Sun), Black Diamond, Brooks Running (Friday), Cascade Designs, Darn Tough, ENO, Gregory Mountain Products, HOKA (Friday), Hydro Flask (Friday), Muc-Off, Nikwax, Nuun, OOFOS, Sea to Summit (Friday), Smartwool, Osprey (Friday). Local nonprofits and groups, including Black Girls RUN!, [blackgirlsrun.com], Tulsa Running Club [tulsarunningclub.com], and Training on Turkey (TOTs) Trail Running Crew, will share how to get involved. As part of the REI Tulsa’s grand opening, a $10,000 donation will be made to Bike Club Tulsa [bikeclubtulsa.com].

