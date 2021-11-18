Reactions across the state pour in after Julius Jones' commutation

OKLAHOMA — Reactions are coming in from across the state could be heard after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted clemency to death row inmate Julius Jones just four hours ahead of his scheduled execution.

READ MORE: Julius Jones death sentence commuted, will serve life in prison

2 News reporter Naomi Kiett says cheers could be heard for several minutes in the Capitol after the news was delivered to the crowd.

"There's no words to describe the joy and happiness," says one supporter from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "It's just been tears of joy. Just continued to rain from my eyes."

He says a large part of what made the reaction special is the crowd was made up of all different kinds of people of all races.

"This is what the nation should see today. This is what we should have every day. Coming together because we can't let the pandemic be the excuse for not loving one another," he says.

In McAlester, 2 News reporter Brady Halbleib could confirm the reactions were the same, lots of happy faces and hugs all around.

"I was happy that the power to people came out today and I'm gonna start again because Julius is not going to see the inside of a death chamber," says Roadie Baker Senior of his initial reaction. "He's finally going to get to see his family and be able to hug them and touch them."

Baker continues to say he's appreciative of everyone understood they were there for Jones. He believes it was this that played a large part in the governor's decision.

However, Baker understands that the Howell family deserves their justice, just as much as Jones.

"When they lost Paul Howell, they didn't lose a part of their life. They lost a part of their family and they deserve justice, but they deserve the right justice," says Baker.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --