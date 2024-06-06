RARE RIDE: Tulsa Tough founder riding race for only second time

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Tough is soon to kick off its 18th year. It’s been the staple of June in T-Town, but not without the vision of founder Malcolm McCollam.

“We were after something that would impact Tulsa’s image, Tulsa was just seen as flyover country, and we needed something that would put Tulsa on the map,” McCollam said.

McCollam is one of six people who founded the race in 2006. He told 2 News the vision started in 2004, and it took them two years of tinkering to get it off the ground.

Though McCollam founded the race, he has only rode the race once. This will be just the second time he’s put rubber to the road.

“I have a lot of responsibilities during the event weekend,” McCollam said.

The first time McCollam rode, it took nudging from the board of directors. They ‘commanded’ McCollam to ride, he said with a smile.

McCollam plans to ride in the ‘Classico’ event, intended for bikes that were manufactured no later than 1995.

As for his goals, he hopes to finish the race. Other than that, he’s not too concerned.

“To me, just being a part of it, and being in the moment, and being out there with fellow cyclists, is joy in and of itself,” McCollam said.

Tulsa Tough kicks off June 7.

