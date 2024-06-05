Notorious TUL: What to know about Tulsa Tough 2024

TULSA, Okla. — It's time again for the "craziest three days of bike racing in America" right here in Tulsa.

From June 7-9, bikers from across the country will take to the streets of the city for a weekend of competition, music, and community in the 2024 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

There's something for everyone to do at Tulsa Tough. Companies can enter the corporate challenge, and there's also a race for kids nine and under.

Gran Fondo or "Big Rides" distances range from 35.6 miles to 101.8 and are for the most experienced racers.

If competitive races aren't for you, The Williams Townie is a 5.8-mile bike ride through the heart of downtown on June 9.

Saint Francis President and CEO talked about what the partnership with the race means for the hospital:

Saint Francis CEO talks 2024 Tulsa Tough

Here's the schedule for the weekend:

Friday



4 p.m. - Festival opens

4:30 p.m. - Crit races begin

6 p.m. - Opening ceremony

10 p.m. - Festival closes

Saturday



7:40 a.m. - AAON Gran Fondo mass start

9:30 a.m. - Crit races begin

12 p.m. - Family festival opens

4 p.m. - Family festival closes

5 p.m. - AAON Gran Fondo course close

8 p.m. - Festival closes

8 p.m. - Big Ride concert

Sunday



7:30 a.m. - AAON Gran Fondo mass start

8 a.m. - Crit races begin

1:10 p.m. - Kids race

2 p.m. - AAON Gran Fondo courses close

2:15 p.m. - Williams Townie

6 p.m. - Festival closes

The big party happens on June 9 at Cry Baby Hill on Riverside Drive and South Lawton Avenue.

For more information on Tulsa Tough, click here.

