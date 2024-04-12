RAPE CHARGES: Owner of downtown Tulsa restaurant facing several charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restauranteur bonded out of jail on allegations including rape.

Nabil Alame, co-owner of The Goat Bar and Kitchen downtown, is charged with three counts of first-degree rape after several former employees reported him to the police.

In an affidavit released Friday, six women recount their stories of abuse while employed at the restaurant. The incidents date back from December 2022 to as recent as the end of March 2024.

The first woman told investigators she went to a party at his apartment and was severely intoxicated. After everyone left, she said he started to take advantage of her.

Allegations include aggressive behavior, forcing alcohol, drugs and himself on his victims. Alame reportedly got upset when the women defied him and threatened to remove them from the work schedule or withhold their pay.

Alame also allegedly recorded himself assaulting the women and made them watch the videos of the assault with him afterwards.

Similar stories of violation, abuse and degrading actions are shared throughout the affidavit. Those that did speak said other women suffered under Alame’s abuse of power, but are too afraid to speak out for loss of income.

A seventh woman shared her story in the affidavit, never having experienced or seen the assault herself, but said many coworkers told her about the encounters. She also said Alame showed nude photos of the women to her, the faces were not shown but the women were identifiable via tattoos and other features.

She also described Alame’s behavior as “emotional torment and manipulation,” to the police. She had a hand in hiring, and said she felt “forced to hire young, attractive women.”

Alame is charged with eight counts:



Three counts of First Degree Rape by Instrumentation

Three counts of Obscene of Material, preparing/distribute/exhibit

Two counts of sexual battery

Tulsa police arrested Alame on Thurday. He posted a $350,000 bond and was released Friday afternoon with an ankle monitor.

