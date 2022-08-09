Rape, assault and battery charges against Paul Tay dropped

TULSA, Okla. — Two charges against Paul Tay from his 2021 arrest are being dropped pending further investigation, according to court documents.

Tay is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman who replied to a Craigslist ad about a job on Tay's 2022 gubernatorial campaign. He announced previously he was running to be the next Governor of Oklahoma. Tay is not featured on the ballot in this year's elections.

The woman says Tay picked her up in Beggs and attacked her with a lead pipe, drove her to his home in Tulsa, and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Tay was shortly arrested after the incident in August 2021 after the woman led police to his home. At the time of his arrest, he faced charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree rape.

In December 2021, the kidnapping charges were dropped. Nearly a year after his arrest in August 2022, a judge dismissed the rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges after the state requested it.

