Paul Tay arrested, facing rape charge

TULSA, Okla. — A current gubernatorial candidate, Paul Tay, is now in a Tulsa police jail on multiple accusations.

Tay was booked into the Tulsa County Jail around 11 p.m. Monday night. He's accused of kidnapping and rape of a woman who replied to a Craigslist ad about a job on Tay's campaign. Tay announced he is running in the upcoming 2022 election for Governor of Oklahoma as an independent. Previously, Tay previously ran for mayor of Tulsa numerous times.

She said Tay picked her up in Beggs on Sunday and assaulted her in the car with a lead pipe, drove her to his home in Tulsa and raped her. According to the police report the woman escaped when Tay took her to a midtown Tulsa Walmart and she told a clerk she was with a man who wouldn't let her go. The clerk called police and she led them to Tay's house.

Tay faces charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree rape.

