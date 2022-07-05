Quilt from Tulsa to be sent to Buckingham Palace, the Queen

TULSA, Okla. — A special gift from Tulsa is going international! A quilt made for the Platinum Jubilee is being to Queen Elizabeth II herself later this month.

Devida Bushrod is originally from Britain but now calls Tulsa home. She has been making quilts for years and even runs her own website, Pixel Quilts.

She made the monumental quilt for this year's Platinum Jubilee celebration, which marks 70 years of the Queen's reign. Over 2,700 pieces of fabric and 2,500 hand-sewn beads are on the quilt.

Bushrod originally wanted to send the quilt in June before the celebration took place, but couldn't due to Buckingham Palace's website stating the Queen does not accept any "unsolicited, outside gifts."

But her attempts of getting the quilt to the Queen proved successful — Bushrod received a letter from Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

The letter arrived on July 2, postmarked with the Royal Crest. Bushrod knew immediately it came from the Palace.

The envelope contained a pre-printed message of thanks from the Queen, along with 2 photographs of Her Majesty. The envelope also contained a letter written and signed by the Queen’s Lady in Waiting Mary Morrison.

Devida Bushrod

The Honourable Mary Morrison is currently one of eight ladies-in-waiting to the Queen and has worked closely with her since 1960.

For now, the quilt is still in Tulsa and will be on display at The Quilting Studio and Fabric Mercantile from July 8 to July 23. The quilt will then be packaged up to send to the Palace.

"This is probably the most unique quilt I have made and I am pretty overwhelmed that the Palace even wrote back to me, let alone wants the quilt! I am excited to see where it ends up," says Bushrod. "From visiting Windsor Castle, I know that the Palace displays gifts to the Queen, but I honestly have no idea if that’s what will happen to the quilt. I guess I just have to wait and see."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --