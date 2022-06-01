Tulsa mom quilts tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

TULSA, Okla. — After quilting a tribute for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Tulsa mom made another one in time for a monumental occasion.

Devida Bushrod is originally from Britain but now calls Tulsa home. She has been making quilts for years and even runs her own website, Pixel Quilts.

This time she spent up to 110 hours creating a special quilt of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years of her reign in 2022. Over 2,700 pieces of fabric and 2,500 hand-sewn beads are on the quilt.

Bushrod thought of marking the special occasion in a special way being far from home and did what she does best.

"I wanted to do something different and because quilts are my thing, I figured making a special quilt of the Queen would be a good way to go," explains Bushrod.

She originally wanted to send the quilt to the Queen herself, but Buckingham Palace's website states she does not accept any unsolicited, outside gifts.

"I started it early in April to ensure I had enough time to make it and send it, but despite having tried different methods to reach out to the palace I haven’t been able to get the ok to send it to her," Bushrod says. "I must admit, with Harry and Megan over here, I did think about reaching out to them, but thought that would be too cheeky."

As of June 1, the quilt is still currently in Tulsa, but Bushrod says she will keep trying to get in touch with the palace to gift it.

Despite not being home, Bushrod and her family still plan to celebrate the occasion in a proper fashion.

"We will be celebrating the Jubilee by getting out all of our bunting and decorations and inviting friends over to sample some British cuisine! Obviously, it's not a day off over here in the US but, I will be up early watching the UK celebrate and we will make sure we mark the occasion for her Majesty," says Bushrod.

