Tulsa mom quilts Zelenskyy to fundraise for Ukraine

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother is giving back to Ukraine in a unique way.

Dee is originally from Britain but now calls Tulsa home. She has been making quilts for years and even runs her own website, Pixel Quilts.

In a bid to fundraise for UNICEF for their current work in Ukraine, Dee spent up to 50 hours creating a pixel quilt of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The quilt contains over 1,600 pieces of fabric in 10 different colors individually sewn together to create the image of Zelenskyy, complete in his combat clothes.

"I wanted to do something to help raise maximum funds for the Ukrainians and I thought this would be a unique way of doing that," says Dee.

The Zelensky quilt fundraiser is currently live and will end on April 30th. One person who donated will be randomly chosen as the winner of the quilt.

100 percent of the proceeds from the quilt will go to UNICEF and their work on the ground in Ukraine.

All details of the fundraiser and additional photographs can be found on the Pixel Quilt's website.

