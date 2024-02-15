QuikTrip opens first OKC metro location

MOORE, Okla. — The history between Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and their gas stations is a long one.

The popular gas station QuikTrip started in Tulsa in 1958 and has since expanded to 17 states and opened 1,000 stores.

Despite their growth, QT is just now entering the OKC-area market.

QuikTrip announced the opening of a new travel center in Moore just west of Interstate 35 at 300 NW 27th St. They also plan to open a store in OKC at I-35 and Hefner Rd. later this year.

“QuikTrip customers for years have asked us when we would come to the Oklahoma City area, and we are excited to now be bringing QuikTrip’s signature brand of quality and efficient service to the west side of our home state with the opening of our newest location in Moore,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. “Our travel center will offer a safe, clean, and friendly stop for the many travelers driving on I-35 as well as local residents in the area.”

The travel center location in more will have 20 gas pumps for cars and five diesel bays. A spokesperson for QT said the travel center is larger than traditional stores.

The Moore travel center is the 85th QT location in Oklahoma, with an additional Oklahoma City location at I-35 and Hefner Rd.

