Quicker response times expected after Oak Grove Fire expansion

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — “We will be able to transition from a 100% volunteer department into a combination department,” said Oak Grove Fire Public Information Officer Sheeba Atiqi.

A Wagoner County fire department will soon get full-time firefighters after an annexation vote on March 4. Oak Grove Fire says it’ll allow them to speed up response times for homeowners.

Melissa Oettel and her family moved to Wagoner County three years ago.

“We fell in love with the area,” said Melissa Oettel.

KJRH

She was a volunteer firefighter in Colorado, so she knows the ins and outs of the job firsthand.

“It would take us a couple of minutes to respond to the fire department and then a few minutes to respond to the actual emergency,” said Oettel.

She’s grateful to know that Oak Grove Fire is getting at least nine full-time firefighters after being a volunteer department since its inception.

“I think it means we’ll be safer,” said Oettel. “It’ll be nice to have the response time a lot quicker if we need something if we have an emergency, so I think it’ll be great for the community and for us.”

The move comes after more than 69% of voters approved annexing a part of eastern Broken Arrow.

Oak Grove Fire Department

The department says right now, they cover about 30 square miles. This expansion will allow them to basically double their coverage area.

“Right now, we are mutual aid with them so we would get the second call for it and this will change it to where we will be getting the first dispatch for it,” said Atiqi.

Atiqi has been with Oak Grove Fire for nearly four years. She says the approved expansion is a big benefit for homeowners.

KJRH

“The most important part is that it’ll just be a faster response time,” said Atiqi. “You’re going to get quicker care, quicker response, you’ll be having emergency personnel much closer.”

They also plan to add a new fire station near 71st and 305th East Avenue.

“We’re just growing and want to support the community and serve our community,” said Atiqi. “They’ve been nothing but great to us ,and this is our way to give back to them.”

Wagoner County commissioners will meet on March 10 to finalize paperwork, and then the department will be able to get moving on the new fire station and hiring firefighters.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

