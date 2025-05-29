'Punch in the gut': Neighbors concerned about proposed Wagoner County RV Park

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens of neighbors in Wagoner County are worried about a proposed RV Park near their homes.

Clark Curtis and his family moved to their quiet Wagoner County home a year ago.

“Basically, we just wanted a different life,” said Clark Curtis. “A little more simple less people less traffic less pollution.”

He says that has been the reality, until a zoning change sign popped up on W 90th Street off of Highway 69.

“Pretty much a punch in the gut,” said Curtis. “You think you’re in your forever home, and now you’re the possibility of moving.”

Curtis and several other neighbors are really worried about the RV Park proposal. He says it’s just 50 feet from his property line.

“Yeah, there’s issues here,” said Curtis.

“My husband and I were pretty bummed first of all,” said Skye Schiffman.

Skye Schiffman and her husband just bought the lot next door to the proposed RV Park.

“We bought it wanting to build a multi-generational homestead not knowing there was a proposed RV Park coming in next door,” said Schiffman.

Tammy Zoller lives down the road.

“I’m concerned because mixed zoning is a conflict of interest,” said Tammy Zoller. “It doesn’t work for both. Somebody is a winner and someone’s a loser.”

Neighbors are concerned about a few specific issues: safety, property values, livestock, and infrastructure.

They say the aging water system already causes them frequent issues, and they are worried that more people will make it worse.

“If you just look around here, there’s water everywhere just from rains and the weather’s not getting any better,” said Curtis.

“What will we do with more?” asked Zoller. “It’s just going to tax the system even more.”

Many neighbors say they’re not against growth but they want what they call the right kind.

They’re calling on county commissioners to keep the zoning the same.

“Stand up for us,” said Zoller. “Do the right thing.”

Wagoner County Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal on June 2.

2 News reached out to the District 3 Commissioner, who oversees the area. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

