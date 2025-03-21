Tulsans protest against Tesla

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans continue to peacefully protest against Tesla.

Nationwide, there have been a number of targeted attacks against Tesla.

Federal prosecutors charged several people across the country, accusing them of using Molotov cocktails to torch Tesla property, all as part of what's being described as a growing protest movement aimed at the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.

The conversation around targeted violence, tech accountability, and political influence is reaching into Green Country. The string of demonstrations is part of a national effort opposing Elon Musk's involvement in recent federal workforce cuts.

There has been a report in Tulsa of recent vandalism to Tesla cars. On Mar 20, Tulsa Police posted images looking for a person who vandalized a woman's Tesla car.

Special agent for the FBI Spencer Evans spoke on a vehicle fire at a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas. He said any violence towards these properties will not be tolerated.

"Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur, and specifically to those who might think that something like this is justifiable or potentially even admirable, we want to let you know it's a federal crime," said Evans.

