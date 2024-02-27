Project Edge looks to revitalize Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. — Residents of Sapulpa described their town as dirty, empty, and neglected in a survey by the City Council.

However, Mark Lawson, the Economic Deployment Director for the plan, said he wants to turn things around.

"We wanted to get together a group of stakeholders to talk about improving public safety but also see an increase in economic development," said Lawson.

There is no exact number as to how much the project will cost, but they're looking to the City of Tulsa for help. The project plans to bring parks, landscapes, duplexes, and homes.

Lawson said the feedback from the community is being considered.

"Public safety was the biggest issue that was identified there. I know our police department responds to several calls there compared to the rest of the city of Sapulpa," Lawson said.

It's projected to be finished by 2030 but could take longer. There is also a reason it's called Project Edge.

"That's where the name Edge came from. It’s on the edge of Sapulpa, it's on the edge of Tulsa," Lawson said.

Lawson told 2 News about some of the challenges for this significant plan.

"Most of that is commercial already, so there isn’t a lot of organic population already," Lawson said.

Small businesses like Jan Yoakley, the owners of Goodedeals, are excited about what could happen in the future.

"it is so awesome because the more people that come here, the more exposure I get as a small business owner, which is incredible," said Yoakley.

Lawson said it would be something special to see Project Edge reach its completion.

"Anytime you can breathe new life into any part of your city, that's something to celebrate, and I'm really hoping we can turn that area around," Lawson said.

Along with the projected infrastructure, Lawson said the city plans to bring in jobs and clean up the area for the community.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

