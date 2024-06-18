Primary and special elections on June 18

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 18, to make their voices heard in special and primary elections.

Ballot Measures

Voters can expect ballot measures covering topics such as sales taxes and bond issues.

Such propositions may be on the ballot for people living in Delware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, or Tulsa counties.



PREVIOUS REPORTING >>> Several counties holding elections on June 18, early voting starts June 13

The towns of Warner and Bernice, as well as the city of Collinsville, are among the places voting on sales taxes.

Henryetta voting on whether to extend the termination date on its one-percent excise tax from Sept. 2024 to Sept. 2034.

Voters in the town of Langley will decide whether the clerk-treasurer should be appointed by the town's board of trustees.

Haskell Public Schools District is voting on a $13.1 million dollar bond.

Verdigris will vote on a $3.6 million bond for its fire protection district, which hopes to acquire new facilities and equipment.

"Through the years, we’ve tried to be good stewards of the district’s equipment and facilities and be able to expand them as much as we can," Chief Mike Chaffer of Verdigris Fire District told 2 News' Brodie Myers ahead of similar $13.5 million bond in October 2023. "But we’ve finally got to a position now where this building just can’t be expanded anymore."

Voters in Verdigris ultimately said no to that previous bond.

Primary Elections

U.S. House of Representatives districts 1, 2, and 3 cover much of Green Country or portions of it, with the Republican incumbents there hoping to win re-election.

In District 1, incumbent Rep. Kevin Hern will try to fend off a challenge from Paul Royse and secure a fourth term.

Evelyn Rogers and Dennis Baker will also compete for the Democratic nomination in the district, which includes Tulsa County.

Independent candidate Mark David Garcia Sanders is also in the mix.

GOP Rep. Josh Brecheen of District 2, which covers much of eastern Oklahoma, has no challenges from within his party. He will face Democrat Brandon Wade and Independent Ronnie Hopkins.

District 3 includes Creek and Osage counties, with incumbent Republican Rep. Frank Lucas fighting for a 16th term representing it.

However, he faces challenges from two members of his party, Robin Carder and Darren Hamilton. No Democrats or Independents filed.

There are also many elections for the Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives.

To see what candidates and issues are on the ballot and where to vote, click here to view the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

The polls are open from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday.

