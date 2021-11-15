Pride of Broken Arrow wins 2021 Grand National Championship

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Pride of Broken Arrow capped another successful year with a win at the 2021 Grand National Championship on Saturday.

The marching band, made up of students at Broken Arrow Senior High, North Intermediate and South Intermediate High Schools, placed first in the competition, earning Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

Grand Nationals is considered the premier band competition in the country.

The Pride earned an overall score of 98.250 on Saturday in Indianapolis, beating 12 other U.S. high school bands.

THEY DID IT! GRAND NATIONAL CHAMPS! Congrats to The Pride of Broken Arrow, we are so proud of you!!! @bapride pic.twitter.com/e3xB9F8QdN — BA Public Schools (@BASchools) November 14, 2021

