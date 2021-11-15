Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pride of Broken Arrow wins 2021 Grand National Championship

items.[0].image.alt
Hatfield, Mycah
Photo Courtesy: Broken Arrow High School Facebook
broken arrow high school.JPG
Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:57:03-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Pride of Broken Arrow capped another successful year with a win at the 2021 Grand National Championship on Saturday.

The marching band, made up of students at Broken Arrow Senior High, North Intermediate and South Intermediate High Schools, placed first in the competition, earning Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

Grand Nationals is considered the premier band competition in the country.

The Pride earned an overall score of 98.250 on Saturday in Indianapolis, beating 12 other U.S. high school bands.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7