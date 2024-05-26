PRIDE IN OK: Advocacy Alliance of BA hosts Pride Fest, Tulsa Pride moved

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow wrapped up its annual Pride Fest on May 25.

It is one of the first pride events in Green Country and took place just before June, Pride Month.

"It means a lot to me. I am the parent of a queer, transgender child, and so it definitely means a lot to me that this goes on," said parent and Advocate Alliance Board Member Jenni Holder.

She knows all too well what events like this bring to the community.

"Just a lot of great people who can enjoy the good vibe and feel supported and loved in their community," said Holder.

Events like this allow people to celebrate pride in a safe space. Some booths, like the BeYou Closet, allow people to get free resources, such as gender-affirming clothing.

Holder was running the BeYou Closet booth when 2 News spoke with her. She said she can’t wait to see this event grow.

"Boy, I would love to see this grow in the future. Obviously, we really just want to get the word out more and let people know that we’re here," Holder said.

This is the third year for Broken Arrow Pride Fest. It welcomed over 40 vendors and was free.

Visitors said that it’s important that these events continue.

"Feeling connected to the community and feeling like you belong in the place that you live in is hugely impactful to our mental health," said Rags Ragland with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma.

Ragland said that these events can save lives due to the community.

"There is an epidemic of loneliness in the trans community right now and it's manifesting in real numbers in depression and suicide spikes," said Ragland.

While the BA Pride Fest is over this year, surrounding communities are hosting events in the near future.

However, a big change is coming to Tulsa Pride. The parade and large event is being moved to October. The event was moved due to the heat in June. October is LGBT History Month.

Oklahomans for Equality will host smaller events during Pride Month in June.

The Pride Fest in Broken Arrow is looking to expand next year and is ready to welcome even more people.

