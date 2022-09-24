Preparation underway for 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — We are less than a week from the Tulsa State Fair and organizers are hard at work preparing eleven days of awesome.

Organizers said the Tulsa State Fair is among the top 15 most-attended fairs in the nation. The first Tulsa fair dates back to 1903 and organizers said they are preparing for its best year yet.

"We start building what I call a small city in our complex, really right after day and it takes this whole long month to prep and prepare," Amanda Blair, with the Expo Square and the Tulsa State Fair said.

From electricians, to set up crew — it takes a village to put on the Tulsa State Fair.

“We are setting up for the fair…This is what we usually do when we come here," Andrew Tinker, a souvenir vendor said.

The annual event brings in more than $50 million in economic impact to Tulsa.

“Everyone works really hard to make sure we have our best foot forward and provide our community with the best event possible," Blair said.

Preparations are underway to bring Tulsans their favorite fair food and thrilling rides. This year's "eleven days of awesome" features new rides and new flavors.

“We have new rides this year. We’ve got about five new rides," Blair said. "One of them being right behind us right now, the landslide. We’ll also have new foods like the dill pickle pizza, the dill pickle, a dill pickle shake, definitely a dill pickle theme going on just to name a few of those. We have entertainment every night that’s new."

The fun does not end there. You will want to bring your dancing shoes too.

“On the Oklahoma stage, we’ll have a lot of country concerts. We’ve got a lot of country concerts. We’ve got Russell Dickerson to Niko Moon, Aaron Watson, Colt Ford. Dillon Scott and we also have Hispanic bands on both Sundays of the Oklahoma stage."

You can buy tickets at QuikTrip locations, online, or at the Pavillion Ticket office. This year, parking lots will all charge $15 for parking.

