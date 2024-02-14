Watch Now
Multiple people shot after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' parade

Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 15:52:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Okla. — Kansas City police are investigating after multiple people were shot at the Chiefs' victory parade on Feb. 14.

The parade started at 11 a.m. to celebrate their recent Super Bowl win.

Shots were fired at the end of the parade around 1:50 p.m. Police said they have two armed individuals in custody. The fire department said there are up to 10 shooting victims.

Officers believe the shooting began west of Union Station near the garage.

Those in Union Station were asked to shelter in place and released as officers cleared the building.

