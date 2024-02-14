Multiple people shot after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' parade

KANSAS CITY, Okla. — Kansas City police are investigating after multiple people were shot at the Chiefs' victory parade on Feb. 14.

The parade started at 11 a.m. to celebrate their recent Super Bowl win.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Shots were fired at the end of the parade around 1:50 p.m. Police said they have two armed individuals in custody. The fire department said there are up to 10 shooting victims.

Officers believe the shooting began west of Union Station near the garage.

Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Those in Union Station were asked to shelter in place and released as officers cleared the building.

