'Possible action' on TPS accreditation to be discussed at SBOE meeting yet again

TULSA, Okla. — The State Board of Education could take action against Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation again at the Nov. 30 State Board of Education meeting.

It's been a tumultuous back-and-forth between Oklahoma's largest school district and state authorities, centering on a wide array of issues and accusations.

TPS faces a constant threat of losing accreditation — a threat that still looms ahead of the meeting.

There will be a "possible action" on its accreditation status for the 2022-2023 school year, the meeting agenda reads.

However, it's important to note this is far from the first time such threats were made ahead of these monthly meetings.

In fact, the whole SBOE voted to maintain TPS's accreditation back in August — but with deficiencies.



The agenda simply states that there will be separate presentations from State Department of Education staff and TPS, with discussions following each. A "possible action on the Tulsa Public School District accreditation status for the 2022–2023 school year" could come after.

There will also be time for public comment.

John Croisant, the Tulsa Public School Board vice president and a member of board five, told 2 News that TPS made progress in certain areas that came up during that Aug. 24 meeting.

He said three schools moved off the failing list, reading proficiency is above Oklahoma City's, and they are working with auditors and the State Department of Education on the district's internal controls over spending. The latter is a major sticking point.

However, Croisant mentioned he doesn't believe removing accreditation "is on the table" this time around.

"I just don't think that at this point that it's helpful to keep talking about loss of the accreditation or — you know — taking away a superintendent or any of that," he said, "because we are doing the work that has been asked of us and we're gonna keep doing it."

It's worth noting that another set of subjects garnered attention, those relating to allegations over things ranging from critical race theory to LGBTQ+ issues.

These allegations came from a number of state officials, with Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters especially making headlines.

TPS denied those allegations.

Despite all this, Croisant told us he thinks all people involved don't want the worst to happen.

"I don't think anyone — you know — whether it be Superintendent Walters, any of the other school districts that are surrounding TPS, or TPS, any of the citizens of Tulsa want to see TPS closed for any reason," he said. "And I don't think — you know — myself as a board member, I'm here to make sure that we keep local control."

Should TPS lose accreditation, 34,000 students would need to change schools — among other things.



