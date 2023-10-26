State BOE continues TPS accreditation threats, denies students’ gender request

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma kids will now have one gender on their birth certificate and another gender on their school records after the Oklahoma State Board of Education went against a ruling in court. Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools has maintained accreditation for at least another month.

Those were two of the items on Thursday’s agenda for the regular meeting, which again included plenty of public commenters with choice words on State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ tenure.

The meeting began with the swearing-in of new board member, Zachary Taylor. Suzanne Reynolds resigned earlier this month. While she didn’t give a reason, board members’ decisions have come under attack for months and again Thursday.

“You all should resign at least you’ll know you will sleep at night,” said Tulsa resident Peggy Howe.

Walters announced new discipline guidelines he plans to roll out to each district.

“We’re not only going to have high expectations in academics but we’re also going to have high expectations in classroom behavior,” he explained.

Some parents say Walters’ behavior is the one needing discipline for his culture war rhetoric.

“Superintendent Walters, I ask if you would like kids on the playground to speak the way you speak?” asked TPS parent Ashley Daly.

“Putting Tulsa Public Schools on probation (sic) for no discernible reason other than media attention or that it might glean for your political aspirations are reprehensible,” said another public commenter.

TPS gave its second monthly performance update to maintain accreditation. It’s a requirement only of that district after the board approved their accreditation in August with stipulations they must make immediate improvements.

“We have a plan, we are executing on it,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.

After a lengthy presentation, like last month, Walters responded with the same questions and more threats of pulling accreditation at any given time.

“How many kids are going to be proficient in reading as there was before?” Walters asked Johnson.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure Tulsa Public Schools is successful, there is nothing off limits,” he said.

One board member voiced concern that TPS was using school money to fund lobbyists. Johnson responded that is the first she had heard of it and would “circle back.”

The board also voted not to change the gender on two students' school records, one in Cushing and one in Moore. The board created the emergency rule last month after courts approved the gender change on their birth certificates.

“We’re not going to do the transgender game,” he said.

