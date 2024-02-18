Positively Oklahoma Update: Tulsan to receive Inaugural Award

TULSA, Okla. — New accolades for Dr. La Verne Ford Wimberly. Positively Oklahoma highlighted the Tulsan in the Spring of 2023 when she released her book My Sunday Best, a collection of inspirational Sunday selfies and pearls of wisdom.

Dr. Wimberly is a retired career educator who played a role in desegregating the Tulsa school system.

She later became the first interim African-American female superintendent and has a trail of honors in her wake.

Wimberly tells 2 News anchor Julie Chin she's adding to those honors.

Dr. Wimberly will be the inaugural recipient of the Ellis Walker Wood Award.

The Brock Institute is giving it in partnership with OSU-Tulsa.

The award recognizes a community leader who has displayed a distinguished history of innovation and service to education.

It will be presented on February 22 in recognition of Black History Month. Congratulations, Dr. Wimberly.

You can learn more about Dr. Wimberly and see her original story here.

