My Sunday Best: Local woman becomes an international inspiration

TULSA, Okla. — During the height of the pandemic, a Tulsa woman became an international inspiration for her fashion and faith. And now there's an exciting new chapter to her story.

"It unbelievable.. unbelievable!" exclaims Dr. La Verne Ford Wimberly.

Dr. La Verne Ford Wimberly is a woman who wears many hats.

"I have 60 or more, almost in any color you can imagine," says Dr. Wimberly.

She's a Tulsan and celebrated educator who devoted nearly 40 years to Tulsa Public schools.

"I like to tell people that I did everything except drive the bus and fix the child nutrition meals," laughs Dr. Wimberly.

And this 80-something-year-old is also a social media sweetheart, famous for her Sunday style. The faithful fashionista's rise to fame began in March 2020.

"March 29 was our first Sunday that we had worship services virtually. I knew I didn't want to sit around and feel sorry for myself. I thought, well, if I went to regular church, I would be dressing up," Dr. Wimberly said.

So, she dressed up for online services at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

She'd snap a selfie and post it with encouraging scripture each week.

"For 52 Sundays! And, of course, I never put on the same outfit twice. I think that was what was kind of intriguing to people. And with all the hats I have, I would tell them that appearance is not the thing. It's what's in people's hearts that really counts," said Dr. Wimberly.

Her smile, style, and spirit captured the church's attention. And caught on worldwide.

"The most thrilling thing happened with the Washington Post on Easter Sunday. They put that story on the front page, and from there, everything went out of control," said Dr. Wimberly.

Dr. Wimberly's style created such a sensation; even designers started sending her fashions, and not just Sunday suiting. She received everything from a hand painted jean jacket to a jigsaw puzzle.

"I did an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, and Trevor Noah, my favorite comedian, mentioned me one night on his show, and even Dan Rather mentioned me on Twitter. So I've had all kinds of people say they were also encouraged and inspired by my inspirational messages," said Dr. Wimberly.

That included an editor at Harper Collins Publishing who convinced Dr. Wimberly to turn her story into a book.

"About August or September, we put together a team with the agent, writer, the ghostwriter, and others, and so we started doing this together," said Dr. Wimberly.

The result is a book hitting store shelves on March 21 called, My Sunday Best: Pearls of Wisdom, Wit, Grace, and Style.

"You will find really a story of my life, and a story of my career and my love of God and how I feel having an intimate relationship with Him has enriched my life, and I'm just trying to encourage others," says Dr. Wimberly.

The pages are filled with Wimberly's words of wisdom and stories that inspire. One of her favorites is a chapter on Honor, where she talks about the media center named after her at Booker T. Washington High School.

"One of the greatest honors to know that been a student there and graduated in 1956 and then be able to go into the building now and see your name on the wall is just awesome," says Dr. Wimberly.

You'll find all 52 selfies in the book too.

It's an unexpected chapter in this chapter of life.

"Regardless of age, you can still impact the world.. now I'm 84," says Dr. Wimberly.

And the book, a new feather in the cap, for this woman with so many hats.

"I still can't believe it, and I pick it up every day!" says Dr. Wimberly.

My Sunday Best will be released on Tuesday, March 21, at Fulton Street Books, Amazon, and other bookstores. Dr. Wimberly is holding a book signing on Sunday, March 19, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, where this all began. You can pre-order the book here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.