Positively Oklahoma Update: Sign up to help the Broken Arrow Blessing Box

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — If your New Year's resolution has you looking to volunteer more in the New Year, here's an easy way to do so.

We first brought you the story of the Blessing Box in Positively Oklahoma in the Fall of 2023.

RELATED: Broken Arrow Blessing Box started by Girl Scouts sparking community action

Girl Scout Troop 1482 built the box in 2017 as their Bronze Award Project.

It was rebuilt this past summer by the Troop's next generation, The Cadettes, and installed in August.

The Blessing Box is a free food pantry for the community, located in the Rose District off of 1st between College and Detroit.

Each week, a different person or community group signs up to monitor the box, which means helping to check it, donate to it, and post about it on social media.

A volunteer week runs from Sunday to Saturday and a sign-up sheet for the year is up, click here for more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

