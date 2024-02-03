Positively Oklahoma Update: Big Win for Wagoner Academic Team

WAGONER, Okla — Great news for a local high school team with some serious brain power. Back in the fall of 2023, Positively Oklahoma introduced you to Wagoner High School's State Championship Academic Team.

“We compete against Cascia Hall, Holland Hall and Bishop McGuiness," Wagoner High School Academic Team Coach John French said. "We give them a run for their money every year and think that's important considering they're the most expensive private schools in the state, so that says something about our small school. We have like 80% free and reduced lunch and that we can hang with those schools is kind of neat."

The team has one more honor to add to its list.

It won RSU TV's "I Want Answers" show. Each student competing won a 2-thousand dollar scholarship to any college they choose.

They also just ended their 4-A season as the state runner-up in the Academic Bowl State Championship just behind Holland Hall. Way to go, Bulldogs!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

