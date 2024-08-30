POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Owasso Twirler takes home top honors at Nationals

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School is home to a top Twirler.

"I really love Twirling at football games. I find it really fun that there are no nerves. There's no pressure about having to be perfect because I can just go out there and have fun," said Sydney Eshelman

At 15 years old, Eshelman can wow a crowd. She's the Owasso Rams' first Baton Twirler in more than a decade.

"It's not very popular in Oklahoma, so I am the only one that Twirls at my school," said Eshelman.

But the sky's the limit for this sophomore, who won two events at the National Baton Twirling Association's National Championships this summer.

"This year, I went to Nationals at Notre Dame University, and I got first place in my solo division and my three-baton division," said Eshelman.

She can now compete to be selected for the World USA Team. That's the culmination of years of hard work. Eshelman started Twirling when she was seven.

"I was at a dance studio learning tap dance, and my mom saw a flyer for Baton Twirling there, so she signed me up for it, and I ended up loving it," said Eshelman.

There, she met Owasso Coach Shawna Hart, who has an extensive background in the sport. Hart is one of three generations of Twirlers. Her mother, her daughter, and Hart were all Baton Twirlers at local high schools and then also in college. With 40 years of coaching experience, Hart is now watching Eshelman shine.

"I've literally seen her grow from a shy, tiny little girl who couldn't even look me in the eye to this beautiful young woman who is very poised and confident," said Hart.

Twirling combines dance and gymnastics while using up to three batons at a time. Eshelman makes it look easy, but even this advanced Twirler practices three and a half hours a day in the summer. Hart said, "Sydney works really hard and has what I like to call passion and desire, which I think overtakes natural ability a lot of the time."

Eshelman shows off her skills during pregame and on the sidelines during every home game and local away games.

"I plan on going to college and doing it for college," says Eshelman. Hart says, "Oh, I can see her as a collegiate athlete for sure. She's got what it takes, and she is academically very strong. I think she made a 4.0 last semester, so she's got a really good head on her shoulders."

Until then, this top Twirler will juggle school and sports, "It makes me feel really happy in myself, and I just enjoy doing what I love most," said Eshelman.

She'll also spread the word about Twirling. "It's very fun—we could always use more people to join!"

Because passing the baton would be a win in Sydney's book.

Eshelman will head back to Nationals next summer. We wish her the best!

