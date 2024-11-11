POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Free haircuts for Veterans

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa business hopes to honor more than a hundred heroes by making Veterans Day a much longer celebration. That's why Toms Men's Haircuts is thanking veterans for their service by providing free service.

"It's just our way to give back," said Toms Men's Haircuts owner Justin Moore.

But doing that on Veterans Day alone just didn't cut it. "I just felt that we needed to go from one day of free haircuts on Veterans Day to a week-long because we want to reach as many people as possible," said Moore.

For a third year, Toms is giving free haircuts to heroes. Garrett Ford is among the grateful recipients. "It makes you feel special, you know," said Ford.

Ford is a Blackhawk Pilot who has served in the Army National Guard for 10 years. "I fly the helicopter for whatever the mission requires. It can be anything from cleaning up after storms to transporting the Governor or Senators to troop transport. You name it," said Ford.

He's a husband, father, and police officer too.

"Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to serve the country. Being part of something that's bigger than yourself is cool; it's the best decision I ever made," said Ford.

In that spirit, Toms is honoring anyone who has served or is serving. Moore said, "I personally have a family, and I couldn't imagine leaving them for a day, not to mention months at a time, so I commend that."

Moore covers the costs of the cuts, including his employees' time. He's excited to see more military taking part. "The first year, we had maybe 50. In the second year, we did 100; we'll do well over 100 Veterans haircuts this week on top of our normal 400 to 450 haircuts."

While Toms will honor walk-ins, they say the best way for Veterans to book an appointment is online. They will likely extend the offer beyond the week to make sure all the Veterans are cared for.

"Every time they do a phenomenal job!" said Ford.

"When someone smiles when they turn around and see that cut, it's almost like we're giving, but we're receiving in that process, and honestly, that's what it's about," said Moore.

On a day we set aside to thank and honor, a barber shop goes a cut above to show some love.

"A big thank you- it means a lot. It goes a long way. We really appreciate it," said Ford.

While Toms specializes in men's cuts, it will also care for female Veterans. You can learn more about the barber shop, plus Veterans can schedule their free haircuts here: https://tomshaircuts.com.

