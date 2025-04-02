Watch Now
Police investigating shooting at 81st and Lewis Walmart, one person in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on scene investigating a shooting inside Walmart near 81st and Lewis.

Police said early information says that shots were fired within the store and at least one person was hit.

TPD says one person is in custody.

Tulsa police are asking the public to avoid the area.

