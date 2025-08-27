‘Palpable excitement’: Demolition makes way for Muskogee public safety complex

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The city of Muskogee is making its first tangible step toward creating a new public safety center in town. It comes as leaders finalized renderings for centers in 3 other Muskogee County cities this week.

At an old grow house at the edge of downtown Muskogee, city crews are making way for the new public safety center.

They first started the demolition work on Okmulgee Ave. near Main St. in mid-August. This is a big deal,” said Mayor Patrick Cale. “It’s a big deal for Muskogee.”

Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cale says it’s a step forward for the city after voters approved a public safety sales tax countywide.

2 News told you about that vote in January.

They started collecting the tax April 1.

“In the community, you can feel a palpable excitement that we’re moving forward in Muskogee,” said Laurel Havens.

Muskogee County EMS Director Laurel Havens says Muskogee’s public safety center will house Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office and the 911 center.

“We’re going to have a public safety building where all of the responders will be cohabitating and being able to work with one another share resources and stretch the tax dollars further,” said Havens.

He says it’ll also speed up response times; and it’s not just in the city of Muskogee. “It touches every corner of the county,” said Kenny Payne. “It touches every part of the county.”

Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne says Warner, Fort Gibson, and Haskell are each getting a public safety center too. County leaders finalized the renderings this week as they move forward with these projects.

“There’s no way that small towns have the tax structure to be able to afford something like this outside of an opportunity like the one that was presented here,” said Payne.

All of the work will start at the same time and will cost about $60 million. About $25 million for Muskogee’s center and $4 million each for the other three cities.

Along with the buildings, new radios, vehicles, ambulances and a new Muskogee fire station are in the works too.

“That all translates to good for the community,” said Mayor Cale. “Good for the county. Good for the city.”

They plan to break ground on all four centers in February 2026 and open the doors in 2027.

WATCH: Drone video of demolition

