Tulsa police investigating after body found in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department is investigating a body found in Wagoner County, near Porter.
According to police, they were notified around 8 AM on March 10 of the body and a vehicle that had been set on fire.
Police say the body could be a missing man from Tulsa but have not released an identity.
Homicide detectives are investigating and have asked anyone with possible information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.
2 News is learning more about this story and will bring you updates as we get them.
