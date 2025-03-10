Watch Now
Tulsa police investigating after body found in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department is investigating a body found in Wagoner County, near Porter.

According to police, they were notified around 8 AM on March 10 of the body and a vehicle that had been set on fire.

Police say the body could be a missing man from Tulsa but have not released an identity.

Homicide detectives are investigating and have asked anyone with possible information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

2 News is learning more about this story and will bring you updates as we get them.

