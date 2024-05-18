Watch Now
Police investigating shooting at Osage Casino in North Tulsa

Posted at 2:56 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 16:34:42-04

TULSA, Okla. — Osage Nation confirmed with 2 News one person was shot in the leg at the Osage Casino near 36th St. North and MLK Jr. Blvd in North Tulsa on Saturday.

Osage Nation Police Department is investigating the cause of the shooting with other local law enforcement agencies.

ONPD and Osage Nation's Director of Emergency Management's office confirmed it is safe and there is no threat to the public at this time.

2 News is working to find more information about this shooting and will provide updates when available.

This is a developing story.

