Police investigate former FCJJ guard for sexual assault at Broken Arrow school

TULSA, Okla. — Eight days after former detention officer Dquan Doyle was placed on administrative leave for a sexual battery investigation against minors at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice (the Tulsa County Detention Center), he got a job for Broken Arrow Public Schools as a paraprofessional (a teacher’s aide).

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office turned in their investigation of Doyle in September 2023, but he was able to work at the Freshman Academy for most of the school year because the Tulsa County District Attorney did not file charges until June 2024.

That's when 2 News learned about Doyle:

The DA’s office told 2 News that they needed more information before filing the charges.

Now, Broken Arrow police said there’s an active investigation on Doyle for a sexual-related incident involving a student at the school.

A spokesperson said they are still gathering evidence because they were not notified about the incident until months after it allegedly happened.



A Broken Arrow Public Schools spokesperson said he passed a background check and did not list the detention facility as a previous employer.

For the incident during his time at the FCJJ, Doyle is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, causing/aiding/abetting a minor in a drug crime, and possession of contraband in jail.

