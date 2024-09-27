Police investigate after 11-year-old shot in south Tulsa

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened in south Tulsa late at night on Sept. 26.

Officers first learned of the shooting after spotting a vehicle traveling at high speeds on southbound Highway 169 at about 10:20 pm. When officers stopped the vehicle, the driver notified them someone in the car had been shot in a neighborhood southwest of 81st and Memorial.

Officers responded to the south Tulsa scene and spoke to a woman who heard multiple gunshots coming from 82nd Street. She also described a vehicle she saw near the shooting scene. Police learned the shots were fired from outside the home. There were multiple people inside at the time.

Tulsa police said they were then notified by Saint Francis Hospital of a juvenile gunshot victim. At the hospital, officers spoke with the 11-year-old child’s mother, who provided more details, including a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Tulsa Police.

